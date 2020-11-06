Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassel

Grand Prairie, Texas (NBC) (11/06/20)— An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell, police said.

The man, D’Jon Antone, was arrested Wednesday, police in Grand Prairie, Texas, said in a statement, and is being held at Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators have determined that the attack was a random robbery, police said. Antone is not a resident of Grand Prairie.

Hassell, age 30, best known for his role on NBC’s “Surface,” was found dead in Texas early Sunday with “apparent gunshot wounds,” Grand Prairie police said at the time. He was shot in the stomach, according to his manager.

Eddie Hassell

His manager added Hassell was outside the apartment of his girlfriend, who was inside at the time of the shooting and did not see the assailant.

Officers gave first aid to the actor, but he was later transported to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Police said the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office would handle the investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Hassell had also appeared on the television show “Devious Maids” and in the Academy Award-nominated movie “The Kids Are All Right,” according to his IMDb page.

