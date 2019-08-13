Survivor speaks out about teen suicide

(8/13/19) September is suicide awareness month and one woman is sharing her story of triumph in hopes it will encourage others to seek the help they need.

She says another chance meant a continued fight against the depression that she says she’s battled for so many years, and the loneliness that led to addiciton and alcoholism.

Amanda Samuel Mayda is a recovery coach who says that Alli is not alone.

The latest statistics show that suicide rates among teens and young adults have reached an all-time high since the year 2000, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Roughly 4,600 people under 24 years old die by suicide in the U.S. every day.

Samuel Mayda says its critical to talk about this subject to help prevent and treat it.

She says it’s also important to make people more aware.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.