National News

Supreme Court hears case for moving Bladensburg cross

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2019 11:31 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2019 11:31 PM CST

MARYLAND - (2/27/19) The American Humanist Association considers a cross on public land a violation of separation of Church and State.

The American Legion is fighting to keep it right where it is.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from the Human Association and the American Legion this morning.

It's expected to issue a ruling in June. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News