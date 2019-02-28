Supreme Court hears case for moving Bladensburg cross
MARYLAND - (2/27/19) The American Humanist Association considers a cross on public land a violation of separation of Church and State.
The American Legion is fighting to keep it right where it is.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from the Human Association and the American Legion this morning.
It's expected to issue a ruling in June.
