Suicide Awareness Month

(WVLA) – (9/13/19) September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and local veterans have access to many mental health resources through numerous outreach clinics.

Unfortunately, active-duty members of the military, veterans and first responders are disproportionately affected by suicide.

In the past couple of decades nationally, suicide rates among veterans have risen with almost 45,000 lives lost to suicide in one year alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

