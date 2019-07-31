STUDY: Millenials, Allowances Forever?

(7/31/19) A new study shows nearly half of Millennials are still getting monthly money from their parents to pay for basic costs.

The survey conducted by website “Money Under 30” asked one thousand Millennials about their financial independence.

More than 45-percent admitted their parents still help them cover phone bills, groceries, and even rent.

The study claims Millennials are struggling due to their lower salaries, high cost of living, and trying to pay off their student loan debts.

About 13-percent say they don’t have any savings.

