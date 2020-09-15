Strong winds cause porta-potty to go rolling down Route 66

Albuquerque, New Mexico (AP) (09/15/20)— A portable toilet in Albuquerque fell victim to another kind of whiff this week after strong winds gave it a trip along Route 66.

A virtual video showed the porta-potty rolling down a busy intersection of the Mother Road as curious motorists looked on.

Severe gusts appeared to have dislodged the mobile toilet and forced it down a journey through a road that once connected Chicago to Los Angeles.

Several motorists and passengers caught footage of the traveling portable toilet. Some social media users posted videos of the traveling porta-potty to the song “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas.

No injuries were reported and it was unclear if anyone was inside.

Decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985, Route 66 still holds lore as a road where Americans ventured west.

The 2,500-mile (4,023-kilometer) highway passed through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in welcoming small towns.

Nat King Cole famously sang ”(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66″ in a 1946 hit.

