TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The streets of a small town in Portugal were flushed with red wine after two storage containers filled with about 2.2 million liters of wine burst at a local distillery Sunday.

A video from Instagram user @pitstore223 (above) shows the wine trickling down a main road in Levira, Portugal. But another video shared on social media showed a much more substantial river of wine gushing down a different street.

Roads were inaccessible to the town’s 2,500 residents due to the incident, according to Delish.com. Local authorities worked to divert the wine from a nearby river, the outlet reported.

No one was injured.

The distillery, Destilaria Levira, issued a statement Sunday apologizing for the incident, vowing to cover the damages and cleanup costs.

“Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira and in particular to your home[s],” Destilaria Levira posted on Facebook.

“The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities,” the distillery continued. “We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately. We’re committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.”