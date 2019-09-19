Special PJs For Special Kids

(NBC News) – (9/19/19) For the past year, Martha Sileno has watched her 4-year-old son receive treatment in a diaper. 

Noah was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital last summer.

He’s a fighter, but cannot stand the hospital gowns.

“The gowns were too scratchy because he had neuropathy and skin sensitivity,” Sileno said.

“So he was always without a shirt. He was always in a pull-up.”

