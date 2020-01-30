Southern States Are The Most Dangerous To Drive During Super Bowl Sunday, data shows

(Press Release) – (1/30/20) A five year average of fatalities during Super Bowl Sunday was compiled for each state, then cross referenced with registered drivers per state (via the Bureau of Transportation Statistics). This gave us a per capita fatality rate (per million drivers).

The top 10 most dangerous states to drive on the day of the big game are as follows (fatalities per million registered drivers).

Louisiana – 0.70

Kentucky – 0.60

Mississippi – 0.58

South Carolina – 0.58

Alabama – 0.56

Delaware – 0.52

Texas – 0.51

North Carolina – 0.51

Idaho – 0.50

Tennessee – 0.48

The map and data were put together by our staff at partcatalog.com using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

