South Carolina woman assaulted black teen at pool, bit deputy on arm upon arrest, police say

(Dorchester County Detention Center) Stephanie Sebby-Strempel was arrested after allegedly assaulting a teenager and two deputies.

FOX NEWS - A South Carolina woman was arrested after berating black teenagers with racial slurs, hitting a boy with a camera and biting a deputy, authorities said Tuesday.

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, was arrested after Sunday’s incident at a Summerville neighborhood pool, according to WCIV-TV. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a 15-year-old teen who was invited to the pool by friends.

Sebby-Strempel told the group of boys upon arriving at the pool that they didn’t belong there and that they had to leave and continued to antagonize and hurled racial slurs at them, witnesses told deputies.

