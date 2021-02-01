Skier caught in avalanche on mountains near resort, search underway

Utah (NBC) (02/01/21)— Authorities are working on a search and rescue operation for a skier who was buried under an avalanche in Park City, Utah.

Two friends were skiing on a stretch of backcountry outside the Park City Mountain Canyons Village resort on Saturday when they triggered the avalanche, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

After one of the skiers was trapped in the snow, the other attempted to dig them out. The friend was able to reach the skier and attempted lifesaving efforts, the sheriff’s office said, but had to abandon the scene as conditions deteriorated.

“The extreme avalanche danger prevented rescuers from getting into the area before nightfall,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities would resume search and rescue efforts with helicopter support Sunday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office warned skiers to be cautious on backcountry trails and check the Utah Avalanche Center for avalanche risk.