Shark bites surfer in rare attack off Oregon coast

Oregon (NBC) (12/07/20)— A surfer was attacked by a shark on Sunday off the coast of Seaside, Oregon, authorities said.

The Seaside Fire Department said a fire and rescue team and local Medix ambulance crew was called to Seaside Cove at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The man sustained non-fatal injuries to his lower leg, officials said. When rescue members arrived at the scene, an off-duty lifeguard at Seaside Beach applied a field tourniquet to his leg to prevent blood loss, according to the department.

He was later transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, the department said.

“The incident serves as a valuable reminder to never recreate alone, in or out of the water,” the department said. “The fast response of fellow surfers was instrumental in providing aid to the victim.”

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, which tracks shark attacks around the world, Oregon has recorded a total of 28 shark attacks since 1837.

Florida leads the world with 852 shark attacks, according to the database.