Service Dog Graduates College With Owner

(NBC News) – (5/29/19) The golden retriever, named Chief, stole the show at this year’s graduation at UMBC, where the mascot is also a retriever.

Erica Haschert, the dog’s owner, says Chief has not only become a fixture on campus, but in her life as well.

“He knows my every move before I even think it sometimes. I joke, he’s my tattletale on my body, so he lets me know before stuff happens before usually any of the medical devices can pick it up, which is incredible,“ Haschert says.

As she received her diploma in mechanical engineering, Chief — in his very own custom-made cap and gown — was right by Haschert’s side, as he has always been.

