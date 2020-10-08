Second presidential debate will be virtual amid concerns of Trump’s Covid-19

Washington D.C. (NewsNationNow) (10/08/20)— The Commission on Presidential Debates said the second Trump-Biden debate will take place virtually, amid concerns about Trump’s COVID-19.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on October 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

The nonpartisan debates commission made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.