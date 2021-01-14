Second Arkansas man facing charges in riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON – Court documents have revealed that a second Arkansas man is among those facing charges in connection to last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal arrest warrant filed in the Washington charges Peter Francis Stager.

Authorities said Stager was seen in videos post to social media of the riot in which he was holding an American flag on a pole, using that pole as a weapon to strike a member of the Washington Metro Police Department who was working to secure the building.

Investigators claim a second video shows Stager saying, “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building,” referring to the lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol.

A witness told the investigators that Stager said he did not realize the person he was hitting with the flagpole was a police officers, believing instead that the person was “ANTIFA.”







Authorities, however, said that photos of the events clearly show markings identifying the victim as an officer with the MPD.

The witness said Stager claimed that he wanted to apologize for his behavior and planned to turn himself into authorities, and only made the comments he did on camera because he had been hit with pepper spray.

Authorities used Arkansas state records to identify Stager. It is expected that he will face charges of obstructing a federal officer, civil disorder and other crimes.

In addition to Stager, Gravette resident Richard Barnett is also in federal custody in connection with the riot.

Barnett made headlines after breaking into the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sitting at a desk in the office and taking mail from the desk.