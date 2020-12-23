Season’s greetings: Cards solicited for COVID-19 patients

This Dec. 8, 2020 shows one of the nearly 1,000 holiday cards sent to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J. by community members who responded to its request to send cards for patients. Because most hospitals won’t allow visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the country are asking people to make or buy cards to be given to patients as the holidays approach. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) — Hospitals nationwide have been soliciting greeting cards for COVID-19 patients who are largely going to be alone this holiday season to avoid spreading the virus.

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, New Jersey, has collected nearly 1,000 cards so far. Some were from a woman who asked that they be given to patients on the hospital floor where her husband died.

A Rhode Island field hospital received more than 5,000 cards.

In Arizona, two young brothers started a drive to collect and send cards to hospitalized patients.

And a hospital in Dothan, Alabama, is collecting cards for health care workers.