Search underway at Grand Canyon for missing Kentucky man

Grand Canyon (NBC) (03/02/21)— The National Park Service announced a search operation on Sunday for a man whose car was found abandoned near a popular trailhead for hikes into the Grand Canyon.

John Pennington, age 40, is believed to be traveling alone and was last known to be near Yaki Point on the South Rim of the canyon in Arizona, the National Park Service said in a press release.

The Walton, Kentucky, man is described as a white male, 5’11” in height, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair and may be traveling on a yellow motorcycle with Ohio plates.

“We were able to do some aerial searching yesterday and today but there are no clues that were found below the rim,” Park Service spokesperson Joelle Baird told NBC News on Monday.

The search for Pennington was announced Sunday, several days after his car was found abandoned near Yaki Point “on or around February 23.”

Yaki Point has a scenic pull-off leading to the South Kaibab Trail, a popular route into the heart of the canyon.

“That’s an area thats normally closed to the public and only shuttle buses are allowed permission to park,” Baird said.

The missing person notice contains details about a yellow motorcycle with Ohio plates, Baird said, because it is believed he was towing the vehicle behind the car that was found abandoned.

Pennington’s family released a statement on Monday asking that anyone with information reach out to the National Park Service tip line.

“Directly to John, if you’re out there and you see this, we love you and miss you and just want you home,” the statement said. “Please contact us ASAP.”