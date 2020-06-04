Scotty Robinson Pledges to Support Term Limits on Congress

Members of the House of Representatives practice social distancing as they sit on the floor and in the public gallery above during debate on the coronavirus stimulus package on Friday, March 27, 2020. (House Television via AP)

Washington, DC – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, praises Scotty Robinson, 2020 U.S. House candidate for Louisiana U.S. House (District 5), for signing the pledge for an amendment to term limit Congress. Previously, candidate Candy Christophe also signed the pledge.

Currently, U.S. Term Limits has the support of more than 70 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Robinson’s and Christophe’s pledges saying, “Scotty’s and Candy’s support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress, I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz (SJR1) and the U.S. House by Representative Francis Rooney (HJR20).

Blumel noted, “We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits.”

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to return control of our nation to the people. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional terms.”

The term limits amendment resolutions would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states, in order to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Congressional term limits is the one bipartisan issue supported by both President Trump and former President Obama.

