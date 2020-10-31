(WIVB) – The most sought-after decoration for Halloween is now selling for thousands of dollars.
Home Depot sold out of its 12-foot-tall, 90 lbs. plastic and metal skeleton in September.
People are now listing the skeleton for resale on eBay for more than $1,500.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Robin Roberts asked this 11-year-old to run for President someday. Chase Hansen on Jessop’s Journeys.
- 10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida
- Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500
- Ohio mail carrier accused of hiding 335 pieces of mail in car, including ballot application
- Kyle Rittenhouse to face homicide charges in Wisconsin after judge OKs extradition request