Saints legend Drew Brees announces post-retirement plans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after throwing a 62 yard pass to take the all time yardage record against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drew Brees may have retired as quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, but he’s staying close to football.

Drew Brees announced Monday on TODAY that he’s joining NBC Sports as an analyst.

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” Brees said. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life” said Brees during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

“I’m going to be working for NBC.” –@drewbrees announces his next chapter after his legendary NFL career pic.twitter.com/LP3FgdRJBL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 15, 2021

Brees says he’s joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame football.

On Sunday Brees announced his retirement from football after a 20 year career, the last 15 as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.