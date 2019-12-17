Russian spy ship off U.S. coast operating in “unsafe manner”

Washington D.C. (CNN)(12/17/19)— The Viktor Leonov, a Russian surveillance ship, has been sailing off the coast of Florida and South Carolina the past few days in what U.S. officials told CNN is an “unsafe manner.”

The ship’s actions are being deemed unsafe as it’s not using running lights in low visibility weather, and not responding to hails from commercial vessels, who are only attempting to establish its location to avoid potential accidents.

As the Vishnya-class spy ship has engaged in “other erratic maneuvers”, a U.S. Coast Guard official says they are broadcasting a “Marine Safety Information Bulletin” to alert other mariners in the area to the Russian ship’s presence and behavior.

The Viktor Leonov has lurked along our east coast before, every year since 2015, passing sensitive U.S. Navy installations like Cape Canaveral in Florida, that handles all our underwater operations; King’s Bay in Georgia, which is a Naval nuclear submarine base; Norfolk in Virginia, which is the world’s largest Naval complex; and New London in Connecticut, which is a major Naval submarine base.

According to Michael Kofman, a Russian military expert, Russian intelligence gathering ships don’t come around for port of call visits or flag waving. It’s more than likely trying to hunt for signals intelligence, whatever communications it can get its hands on.

Kofman goes on to state they will try to track, or at the very least, pick up signatures from our subs under the water, which will cause our subs to respond to it, granting the Russians more opportunity to try to pick up any transmissions from subs, or even any water craft or plane the U.S. sends to track or shadow the vessel.

It is Kofman’s belief that the Russians are storing data, testing response times, etc., in case of the event of a crisis or conflict, they have a “map” they can use to destroy certain installations, or at least tamper with our communications.

According to Michael Kimmage, a former State Department adviser, this is a way in which Russia can create fear among us, and use that fear as leverage when they lack diplomatic leverage.

Kimmage feels this situation should be of great concern to the United States.

