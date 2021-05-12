ROBBER UNMASKED: Black burglar uses prosthetics to look white while carrying out crimes, police say

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (BRPROUD) – This story is straight out of a movie, Mission Impossible maybe?

How appropriate that this all happened in Beverly Hills, California.

The man in the first picture is 30-year-old Rockim Prowell.





Images courtesy of Beverly Hills Police Department

The second picture shows the suspect wearing what appears to be a face mask.

The last picture shows the mask that Prowell allegedly used during two burglaries.

Those burglaries took place on July 20, 2020, and April 20, 2021, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The suspect was seen on surveillance camera at two different locations on those dates.

In both cases, Prowell allegedly made off with flat-screen televisions.

Authorities are trying to tie Prowell to multiple burglaries in Southern California.

The most recent burglary is what led authorities to finally catch up with the masked man.

Earlier this month, officers performed a traffic stop on Prowell.

“During the investigation, a face mask and other items located in the car connected him to residential burglaries in Beverly Hills on July 20, 2020, and April 20, 2021,” according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Further investigation showed that the license plates on Prowell’s vehicle were “determined to be stolen.”

Prowell is facing these charges:

Two counts of PC 459 – Burglary

Two counts of PC 487(a) – Grand Theft

One count of PC 594(a) – Vandalism

A search was made of Prowell’s home and investigators uncovered “stolen items connecting Rockim Prowell to additional residential burglaries,” according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and Newport Beach Police Department to figure out if other residential burglaries could be connected to Rockim Prowell.