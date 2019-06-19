Reynolds Wrap will pay you $10,000 to travel the country and eat barbecue

(CNN) – (6/19/19) Want to spend two weeks this summer traveling america and eating a lot of barbecue?

Then “Reynolds Wrap” is looking to hire you as its “Chief grilling officer!”

Beginning in August – the company will pay you $10,000 to travel across the country in search of the tastiest ribs. In addition to the traveling and lodging expenses for them and a lucky friend.

The position includes prepaid travel and lodging for you and a guest.

All you have to do is brag about all the tasty food you’re eating on social media and share tips for barbecue lovers at home.

Apply for the position on the Reynolds Wrap website – June 19 is the deadline.

