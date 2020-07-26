Republicans to include $1,200 checks and smaller federal unemployment aid in new stimulus proposal

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump’s name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The initial 88 million payments totaling nearly $158 billion were sent by the Treasury Department last week as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNN) – White House officials and Senate Republicans are finalizing a bill that would offer $1,200 checks to many Americans and that would not renew the full unemployment insurance enhancement as part of a proposal for the next stimulus bill set to be unveiled Monday, several top administration officials said Sunday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that $1,200 checks to Americans will be part of the new recovery package, in addition to reemployment bonuses, retention bonuses and tax credits for small businesses and restaurants.

Kudlow also said the Republican proposal will lengthen the federal eviction moratorium that is lapsing.

The $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits that many Americans have relied upon is also expiring this week.

The new provisions are slated to be unveiled on Monday, in hopes of replacing benefits that officials characterized as potentially incentivizing recipients not to return to work.

“We want to move forward quickly, the bill will be introduced Monday, we are prepared to act quickly,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.”

