Remains of Korean War soldier from West Virginia identified after nearly 70 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that a U.S. soldier from Randolph County, who went missing in Korea nearly 70 years ago, has been accounted for.

U.S. Army Cpl. Jackey D. Blosser, 21, of Randolph County, was accounted for Nov. 12, 2019, officials said in a news release.

U.S. Army Cpl. Jackey D. Blosser

During the Korean War, Blosser was a member of Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces. His remains could not be recovered following the battle and after the war, no returned prisoners of war reported seeing him in any camps, the release said.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On July 27, 2018, following a summit between President Donald Trump and

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Blosser’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological

analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally,

scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y-chromosomal DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) and analysis, officials said.

As of today, 7,603 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

Blosser’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

Blosser will be buried April 24, 2020, in Grafton, West Virginia.