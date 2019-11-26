Regis Philbin puts his Connecticut mansion on the market

Greenwich, Conn. (11/26/19)— At 88 years old, Regis Philbin has has one of the most successful and long running careers, hosting both game and talk shows for 56 years. In 2004, he set a Guinness World Record for most on-camera hours that year, at 15,188.

He has resided on the east coast for decades, staying close to New York television studios, but has recently put his Connecticut home up for sale so that he and his wife, Joy, can move to California to be closer to their children.

At 13,661 square feet, this English manor style home boasts a total of six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and seven fireplaces.

Sitting on 2.59 acres, the estate includes a swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, and a gated driveway ending at a five car garage with plenty of extra parking for guests.

The mansion is priced at $4.595 million, which is 36% less than he paid for it almost a decade ago.

