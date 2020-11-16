Rare tornado warning issued for Bronx, Manhattan overnight

New York (NBC) (11/16/20)— A rare tornado warning was issued for Manhattan and the Bronx on Sunday night as strong winds and rain and rain pummeled the area.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 8:40 p.m. ET, telling residents to immediately go indoors, seek shelter and stay away from windows.

Videos shared on social media showed strong gusts of wind, rain, and flying debris around downtown Manhattan.

NBC News meteorologist Brittany Borer said the warning was issued after there was some indication of rotation in the clouds near Fort Lee, New Jersey, west of New York City, indicating a tornado could be generated.

Borer said the National Weather Service had not put out any statements or official reports of a tornado touchdown, but is expected to inspect the area for any signs of damage early on Monday.

“Tornado warnings are pretty rare for New York City historically, especially in November,” Borer said. “Looking back at the last 10 years, we have averaged about one tornado warning for the entire year in and around New York City. And in 2020, we have had two tornado warnings in Manhattan.”

The last warning came on April 21, but there was no touchdown, Borer said.

NBC affiliate WNBC reported that said tornado warnings were also briefly issued Sunday night for Suffolk, Putnam, Westchester, Bergen, Fairfield, Bronx and New York County — all ended by 10 p.m.

More than 100,000 customers were left without power in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, WNBC said.