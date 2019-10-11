Rapidly Moving Wildfire Forces Thousands To Flee

(NBC News) – (10/11/19) More than 100,000 people have been evacuted as a rapidly-growing wildfire burns in Los Angeles County, California.

Nearly 13,000 homes near the San Fernando Valley were placed under mandatory evacuation after the Saddleridge Fire burned overnight, quickly growing from 60 acres to nearly 5,000.

High winds are helping fuel the blaze.

“This is a very dynamic fire,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said Friday morning. “We’ve calculated that the fire is moving at a rate of 800 acres an hour.”

