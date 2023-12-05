DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A former Dothan fire medic is heading to trial this week.

Steven Hallford was arrested in October 2019 after police said he had sexually assaulted a woman confined to a wheelchair several times over the years. He was charged with two counts of Rape in the first degree and four counts of Sodomy in the first degree.

Opening statements between Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Pope and Hallford’s only attorney, Bart Boothe, started Tuesday morning.

During opening statements, the prosecution told the jury Hallford forced the victim to perform oral sex on him and other sexual acts.

“Hallford was raping and sodomizing her. He was preying on her,” Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Pope said.

Hallford’s defense claimed the sexual encounters were consensual and said when Hallford showed up at her home, she never pressed an alert button that she had at her disposal.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman confirmed that Hallford was a fire medic with the Dothan Fire Department when the alleged crimes occurred but was working in Slocomb in a similar capacity when he was arrested.

The jury, comprised of five men and nine women, was seated Monday.

Stay with WDHN for updates.