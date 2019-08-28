Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch

(8/28/19) There is some good news, Tropical Storm Dorian weakened early Tuesday morning as it passed through Barbados.

The storm is expected to hit Puerto Rico Wednesday as a Tropical Storm.

The Governor of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency and says the island is prepared.

Puerto Rico is still dealing with the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, two years ago.

Meanwhile, Dorian could reach Florida as a tropical storm by the weekend.

