Pro-Trump group will gather at state Capitol on Sunday

South Dakota (AP) (01/13/21)— A pro-Trump Christian group has a permit to gather at the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre Sunday.

Members of Jericho March plan to walk around the Capitol and pray for the country. About 50 people are expected to gather, according to the group’s permit.

Past gatherings of the group at the Capitol have been peaceful and no arrests were made, according to state Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.

The FBI has issued bulletins warning of armed protests at all 50 state capitols, as well as Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Members of the nationwide organization were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and 6 taking part in a march to support President Trump before the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, the Argus Leader reported.

Jericho March condemned the violence that followed, saying their mission is about “peace and prayer.”

“It is the mission and goal of Jericho March to exercise and pray for our religious freedoms and other freedoms under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States,” a statement on their website said.