President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal crime

Washington D.C.— President Trump recently signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act into law, making it the first ever anti-cruelty statute for animals in American history.

The measure was led by U.S. Representatives Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

This bill specifically codifies “animal crushing” as a federal offense punishable by a fine and up to seven years in prison.

The PACT Act defines this term as any conduct in which an animal is “purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”

Animal Wellness Action, one of the groups involved in the bill’s passage, issued a statement praising lawmakers after it was signed.

“We’re thrilled to see the first anti-cruelty statute in American history signed into law and applaud President Trump and the Congress for providing the voiceless with a level of protection never seen before. The PACT Act will allow federal authorities to crack down on the most egregious of animal abusers and help keep American pets safe from harm.” Marty Irby—Executive Director, Animal Wellness Action

