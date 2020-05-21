Coronavirus Information

Police searching for woman accused of killing her wife with a wine chiller

National News
New Jersey (NBC) (05/21/20)— Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman charged with murdering her wife, authorities said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, age 48, was charged with the May 17 murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, age 32, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police announced in a joint statement.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On May 17, police were called to a home on Creek Road in Brick Township, about 50 miles east of Trenton, for a report of an unresponsive female and found the lifeless body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom.

The next day, an autopsy determined Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus’ manner of death was a homicide.

A subsequent investigation revealed that she was killed by Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus with “a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” the statement said.

The injuries she sustained “were consistent with the implementation of this item.”

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus praised her partner in a Facebook post on Mother’s Day, saying, “Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family … and my entire life better with every moment.”

“I love you,” she also wrote in Spanish. “Today, tomorrow, and always.”

A warrant for the arrest of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus has been issued.

