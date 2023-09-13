CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill has issued an all-clear just more than an hour after an emergency alert notification Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus. Sirens went off across campus with alerts for students and faculty to find shelter.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have sent out an all-clear for their schools after being under a “secure mode” lockdown. School officials say dismissal times are normal, but bus services could be delayed.

The emergency report comes nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Associate Professor Dr. Zijie Yan inside Caudill Labs on campus.

Police arrested Tailei Qi, a UNC-Chapel Hill student, without force off campus less than two hours after the shooting.

Qi was charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count and is in jail without bond.

The shooting and nearly three-hour lockdown terrified students and faculty. On Tuesday North Carolina college students, many of whom attend UNC-Chapel Hill, rallied outside the General Assembly pushing for stricter gun laws.