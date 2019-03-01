Police: Mail carrier reports being followed by Struthers man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justin Stamp

STRUTHERS, Ohio. (WVLA) - (3/1/19) A Struthers man was arrested after a mail carrier reported that he was following her around as she was delivering the mail.

Justin Stamp, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday on a menacing by stalking charge.

According to a police report, Stamp told the mail carrier that she was "very beautiful" and asked her what she likes to do for fun as she was on Como Street, delivering mail.

The mail carrier told police as she was walking away from Stamp, he commented, "There's going to be another standoff."

She said Stamp was then pacing in front of a house on Como Street.

Police talked to Stamp, who said he was waiting for his mother to let him in the house as he had been kicked out the night before, according to the report.

Later that day, the mail carrier called police again to report that Stamp was again following her as she was delivering mail on Wilson Street.

Police said Stamp was found standing behind the U.S. Mail van on the street.

Police said the mail carrier was upset by the situation and said Stamp made her extremely uneasy.

Police said he had also been kicked out of the Best Western hotel and St. Joseph Warren Hospital, where he had been reportedly causing a disturbance.

Stamp was arrested on Eastland Avenue, where officer said he was knocking on doors and "rolling around in the snow."

In 2018, Stamp was charged with misuse of 911 after police said he called 911 multiple times about not receiving proper medical care at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he had been ordered to leave for causing a disturbance there.