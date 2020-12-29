Police asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that went missing in early December

California (NBC) (12/29/20)— Family and friends of a missing California woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since the beginning of December are concerned for her safety and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Kolby Story, age 32, of Mar Vista, was last seen in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Kolby Story

Kolby’s older brother, Josh Story, told Dateline that Kolby had been at Venice Beach near the skate park with her boyfriend and another friend earlier in the afternoon on December 6. They were back at her place by 7 p.m. A few hours later, around 9:30 p.m., Josh said Kolby grabbed her sleeping bag, backpack and a ukulele and told her roommate that she was going back down to the beach to hang out. He added that she also spoke to their father that night and told him the same thing. About an hour later, at 10:30 p.m. Kolby called a friend to help find her car keys that she had lost on the beach.

“It didn’t take long to find the keys, maybe 20 minutes,” Josh explained to Dateline, recalling what he was told by Kolby’s friend. “But they stayed there for a while. He was trying to get her to leave… told her it wasn’t safe. It was dark and getting cold. But she told him to go home and that she would be fine.”

The two continued to text while Kolby stayed on the beach and her friend waited in his car nearby. It was about 2 a.m. that Kolby decided to leave and get into her car, which was parked near Big Daddy’s Pizza. Josh told Dateline that Kolby’s friend followed her sister part of the way until she turned off in the direction of her home.

“That’s the last time anyone saw her,” Josh said. He explained that his father pays for Kolby’s cell phone and was later able to check phone records from that night. They discovered that her friend made four unanswered calls to her between 2 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

On December 9, Kolby’s friend and roommate reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to LAPD officials. But Josh told Dateline that his family wasn’t notified until Kolby’s friend reached out to him through social media on December 16.

“It’s just frustrating,” he said. “My sister is missing and no one tells us.”

Kolby’s family began their own search, which included hanging fliers and talking to people in the areas of Venice Beach and Mar Vista. Josh told Dateline that her car was later found in the Marina del Rey police impound lot. It had a flat tire and had been towed from a parking lot across from the Ralphs grocery back in Marina del Rey.

“It would make sense that she got a flat and then called someone to come get her,” Josh said. “But there were no outgoing calls on her phone records – so who came to get her? And that’s where it ends. We have nothing after that. And it’s alarming. We’re just very worried about her.”

Josh told Dateline he has talked with LAPD detectives about the possible timeline of events leading up to Kolby’s disappearance, but said they won’t know any details until they review camera footage and phone records.

Detective Shannon Kramer with the LAPD Missing Persons Unit is the detective on Kolby’s case and confirmed to Dateline that it is an open investigation, but wouldn’t discuss details of the case.

“We encourage the public to call us if they have any information that could help locate Kolby,” Det. Kramer added.

Josh told Dateline that he hopes someone in the community will recognize Kolby from a flier or news article and come forward with a tip.

“It’s not like she just walked away on her own,” Josh said. “I get that happens, but this is not the case. That is not my sister at all.”

Josh said that Kolby is an esthetician and is always very conscientious about washing her face and daily hygiene. But her products and the rest of her personal items were left behind at her home.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Josh said. “But hopefully by getting her story out, someone who knows something will come forward. That’s all we ask.”

Kolby is 32 years old and is described as being 5’4” tall, weighing 115 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kolby Story, please contact Detective Shannon Kramer with the Los Angeles Missing Persons department at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.