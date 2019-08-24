Planning a Labor Day getaway? Here’s what you need to know

(CNN) — (8/24/19) Sure, Labor Day’s official job is to honor anyone in the workforce, but it’s also America’s sayonara to summer. And for everyone who sweatily slogged through July, the hottest month on Earth on record, it can’t come soon enough.

Even though Labor Day is still one week out, it’s never too early to plan your getaway. And whether you’re hauling your family to the beach, a parade or absolutely nowhere, here’s what you need to know about what the weather before you knock out one last beach day this Labor Day weekend.

Cooler on the East Coast, hotter on the West Coast

Great news for half of the country: It’ll probably be cooler than usual for September 2 in the eastern US.

Temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, in particular, could be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees cooler than September’s typical first-of-the-month temps. Cities like Minneapolis, Chicago, New York and Boston could see highs in the 70s over Labor Day weekend.

In a slight reprieve from highs in the 90s and 100s, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington, DC, could enjoy highs in the 80s over the holiday weekend.

As for the West Coast, well, sorry, guys, but Labor Day may be hotter than usual this year.

Los Angeles residents could see highs approaching 90 degrees, which seems like a good excuse for a dip in the Pacific or an extended ice cream tour of the city.

Tough luck for desert dwellers, too. Phoenix and Las Vegas could bake at highs upward of 100 degrees all weekend, so it may be best to save your trip through the western national parks for a cooler weekend.

Hurricane season is in full force

As the dog days of summer wind down, hurricane season revs up. Positioned at the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, Labor Day weekend has seen several severe stormsover the years.

While a catastrophic storm is unlikely, pockets of rain aren’t uncommon at the end of summer. Rain might spoil outdoor festivities in the southwestern US, but it’s a welcome change for the region after a dry summer. The South will see scattered storms, too, but anyone who’s lived there knows rain can clear up about as quickly as it came.

Storm predictions are usually made no more than five days out, so keep your eyes peeled on the National Hurricane Center’s weekend forecasts as Labor Day approaches.

Whatever the weather, spend Labor Day safely: Go heavy on the sunblock (and if you’re spending your day on a beach, make sure it’s ocean-friendly), keep your cool amid travel crowds and wear white if you want to.

After all, it’s your day off.

CNN senior meteorologist Dave Hennen contributed to this report.