Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

PHOTOS: Quiet, slow weekend for the Las Vegas Strip amid mandatory shutdown

National News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been just a few days since Governor Steve Sisolak issued a mandatory shutdown of casino properties and other non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas Strip is experiencing its quietest and slowest weekend yet, due to the closures.

Here are some photos captured by one of our 8 News Now team members:

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories