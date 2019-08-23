Pete Buttigieg looks to Iowa, organizing to get his momentum back

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – (8/23/19) Pete Buttigieg, a candidate who once had more momentum than any Democrat in the 2020 race, has plateaued.

After using a well-reviewed appearance at a CNN town hall in March to introduce himself to Democratic voters, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor rocketed from relative obscurity to the upper echelon of the once growing field of Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump.

Months removed from that burst, though, Buttigieg’s polling has largely remained static, with middling single-digit numbers that consistently land him behind candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden — even as he rakes in dollars from big donors around the country.The way forward, Buttigieg’s team believes, is by not only spending that money to hire top talent, but also by creating a unique organizing plan that matches the mayor’s own distinctive story.

While the mayor rose to national prominence without much of an organization, getting him past this point will require committed organizing, aides argued.And Buttigieg has spent the most time focused on one state: Iowa, where the mayor made his 10th trip on Wednesday.

Read more here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.