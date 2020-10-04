Personal assistant to President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

(CNN) — According to CNN, one of the White House aides who works closest to President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

The assistant to the President, Nicholas Luna, acts as one of his “body men,” putting him in close proximity to Trump, who announced early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

The duties of a body man range from handling a president’s papers and speech texts to being ready with everything from briefing books to pens for autographs.

