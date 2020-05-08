Person struck and killed by plane landing on airport runway

Austin, Texas (NBC) (05/08/20)— A person was struck and killed by an airplane landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a pilot spotted a person on the runway before the death was reported.

“According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 P.M. Central Time on Thursday,” the agency said.

“The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway,” it said.

FAA investigators were en route to assist Austin police with an investigation, including which aircraft struck the victim.

Earlier, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service tweeted that the victim was an adult.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the person worked for the airport.

The airport is located just south of the Texas capital city.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.