Pentagon Diverts $3.6 Billion To Fund Border Wall

(NBC News) – (9/6/19) The Pentagon is diverting funds for dozens of construction projects to help pay for President Trump’s border wall.

More than 120 military construction projects in 23 states, three U.S. territories and 20 countries are all being delayed to free up $3.6 billion for the wall.

Puerto Rico is losing $400 million, most of which was meant to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Maria. In Utah, Republican senators claim losing $54 million in projects is “undermining military readiness.”

Also delayed: millions in European projects meant to deter attacks from Russia.

“We’re pulling money from those critical projects to put it towards a wall that’s being driven by politics, not actual need,” says Colorado’s Rep. Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

