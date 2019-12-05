Pennsylvania teen allegedly killed his twin brother

Philadelphia, Penn. (NBC) (12/05/19)— A Pennsylvania teen was arrested on Monday on charges of murder, possession of a weapon, lying to officials, and obstruction of justice after allegedly shooting and killing his own twin brother.

According to Philadelphia police, they responded to a report of a person with a gun on Sunday evening and found Suhail Gillard, age 18, had been shot in the chest. He later died at a local hospital.

The following day, his twin brother, Fayaadh Gillard, was arrested in connection to his death.

The brothers, both seniors at Mastery Charter North High School, were on the football team and had both recently received All-Public League honors.

According to school officials, Suhail had several colleges interested in recruiting him, as he was a three time All-Public League running back.

