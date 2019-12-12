Pennsylvania: Fake travel agent scams victims for $400,000

Pennsylvania (NBC)(12/12/19)— A Pennsylvania woman posing as a travel agent has scammed several victims on fake travel packages to the tune of $400,000.

Christine Hayes, age 38, is accused of stealing money from at least 82 people by using aliases to trick them into buying vacation deals from July 2017 to February 2019.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Hayes came through on initial deals to clients, lulling them into a false sense of security, before offering them major vacation deals, in some instances using credit card numbers given to her by clients to pay for airline tickets for other clients.

In one allegation, someone thought they were buying a vacation to Disney World for a family in which one of the members had cancer. When confronted, Hayes tried to buy some time by saying she, herself, had breast cancer.

According to Shapiro’s office, Hayes has returned most of the money to her alleged victims, but still faces at least 12 charges, including theft, identity theft, and access device fraud.

Hayes posted her own bail in the amount of $30,000 and has not yet entered a plea.

