PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Over a dozen fire trucks and law enforcement from multiple agencies in the Phenix City area responded to a house fire that claimed the life of a female.

The home caught fire right off of Hwy. 165 resulting in a stand still in both directions for nearly two hours.

A family member tells News 3 that his paralyzed mother-in-law was trapped inside the home during the fire, but her husband was able to make it out. The family believes the fire started in the kitchen.

Russell County Coroner , Arthur Sumbry, tells News 3 the Russell County Coroners Office, Phenix City Police Department and Phenix City Fire Department are all investigating a possible fire related death.

Crews on scene included Phenix City Fire and Rescue, Fort Mitchell Fire Department, Seale Volunteer Fire Department, and Uchee Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public, but the body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science in Montgomery, Ala. on June 16th.