One of two deputies injured in ambush attack released from hospital

Los Angeles, California (NBC) (09/17/20)— A California deputy who was critically injured after being shot in what authorities described as an ambush over the weekend was released from the hospital Wednesday, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“He has a long road ahead for recovery,” Villanueva tweeted. “But he’s not alone. We, as a community, are in this together.”

The deputy, a 24-year-old man, was one of two officers shot by a gunman as they sat in their patrol car in Compton about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The second deputy, a 31-year-old woman with a young son, was also critically injured in the shooting.

Her condition wasn’t clear Wednesday.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect. The sheriff’s department has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

Villanueva said earlier Wednesday that the deputies were shot “solely because of their chosen profession to protect others,” though he offered no other details about the gunman’s alleged motive.

The deputies graduated from the sheriff’s training academy a little over a year ago, Villanueva has said.

