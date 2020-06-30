One of the three missing persons at Mount Rainier National Park has been found dead

Washington State (CNN) (06/30/20)— The body of one of the three men who have gone missing on separate excursions in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park has been found, according to the National Park Service.

Matthew Bunker was found dead Monday in a crevasse at the base of a cliff by search helicopters and climbing rangers, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

He was reported missing on Liberty Ridge on Friday by a climbing partner, the release said.

The 28-year-old from Seattle had been skiing at the 10,400 foot elevation on the mountain when he fell on steep terrain, the release said. It isn’t clear what caused his fall.

Bunker, who spent five years in the military, went missing in an area where six hikers were killed in 2014.

Weather conditions and the broken surface of the Carbon Glacier delayed deployment of ground teams, the NPS said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew’s loved ones and friends” said Tracy Swartout, deputy superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park. “It brings us a great degree of sorrow to be unable to bring him home to his family.”

Authorities are still searching for two other men who have gone missing on the mountain this month.

Vincent Djie was reported missing June 19 after last being seen hiking the Van Trump Trail toward Mildred Point in the park.

Djie is a student from Indonesia living in Seattle, the NPS said. The agency said it is coordinating with rescue groups, Djie’s family, and the Indonesian Consulate in San Francisco on this search.

Talal Sabbagh, a Seattle hiker, was last seen hiking in the Paradise area of the park on June 21, NPS said.

The NPS said it is coordinating with rescue groups and Sabbagh’s family on the search.

“Each and every person that goes missing on Mount Rainier is deeply concerning. Our collective hearts ache with the families and loved ones of those who remain missing, who are seeking solace and answers during some of the most difficult days of their lives,” Swartout said.

