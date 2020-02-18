Oklahoma: Man fatally shoots best friend in gun cleaning accident

Oklahoma (NBC)(02/18/20)— A man playing a video game in a mobile home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City was fatally shot Sunday, apparently in an accident, by his best friend who was cleaning a gun, police said.

Joshua Allen, age 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon at Village Oaks Trailer Park, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

According to police, a 911 caller said: “I need an ambulance fast. My brother was messing with a gun, and it accidentally went off and struck his best friend.”

Several witnesses said Allen was shot when a handgun apparently discharged by accident while a man who lived in the home was “cleaning/clearing” it, the police chief said in a statement.

“This is still an active case but at this time, all evidence indicates the shooting was not intentional, but an unfortunate, tragic event while mishandling a loaded firearm,” Clabes said.

A report will be sent to the Oklahoma County district attorney to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, Clabes said.

