Ohio: Two college football players charged with kidnapping and rape

Ohio State University (NBC)(02/12/20)— Two Ohio State University football players have been charged with kidnapping and rape, according to arrest warrants filed in court Tuesday.

Buckeyes cornerback Amir Riep and safety Jahsen Wint have been charged with two felonies, rape with threat of force, and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity, Franklin County Municipal Court documents show. The records do not include further details about the alleged crimes, which were said to have happened Feb. 4.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” Ohio State said in a statement Tuesday night. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep played in 13 games last season, recording 20 tackles and two interceptions. Wint also played in 13 games and made nine tackles, including a quarterback sack.

It was not immediately clear late Tuesday whether they had retained lawyers.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.