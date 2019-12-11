Ohio: Man who helped his girlfriend plan a terrorist attack sentenced to 6 years

Ohio (CNN)(12/11/19)— A man accused of planning a terrorist attack with his girlfriend in an Ohio bar was sentenced to six years on Tuesday.

Vincent Armstrong, age 24, had previously pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his participation in the plot. His girlfriend, Elizabeth Lecron was sentenced to 15 years in November.

According to Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Ohio (USAO), Armstrong admitted to helping plot and plan a mass casualty attack in Toledo, and his sentence reflects the seriousness of his charges and should serve as a reminder to all.

Lecron and Armstrong were immersed in an online group called the “True Crime Community”, which fixates on mass murderers and posts extremely graphic images, videos, and sayings.

In August of 2018, the couple took a trip to visit sites linked to the Columbine High School shooting, and Lecron wrote numerous letters to Dylann Roof, who killed nine people in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

According to the USAO, the couple talked about carrying out a mass murder in Toledo, calling the attack “D-Day” in their personal journals. In hers, Lecron wrote “D-Day will be my salvation.”

Upon executing a search warrant at the couple’s home, authorities found an AK-47, two shotguns, two handguns, ammunition, and components used in making pipe bombs.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.